Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Filmmakers were paying us N10k despite making millions from our movies – Veteran actor, Fabian Adibe
Correct NG
- Legendary Nigerian actor, Fabian Adibe has revealed that back when he was still acting, movie producers were paying people like him between N10,000 to N30,000 for a role.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
The people I made money for abandoned me: Veteran actor Fabian Adibe cries out
Naija on Point:
Filmmakers were paying us N10k despite making millions from our movies – Veteran actor, Fabian Adibe
Gist Reel:
Now they pay N100,000 for a movie role - Nollywood actor Chief Fabian Adibe reveals.
iBrand TV:
Nollywood Pays N10k For Movie Roles Before- Actor Fabian Adibe Reveals
Gist Lovers:
“The people I made money for abandoned me”- Veteran Actor Fabian Adibe Cries Out [VIDEO]
Glamsquad Magazine:
“The people I made money for abandoned me”- Veteran Actor Fabian Adibe Cries Out [VIDEO]
More Picks
1
Nigerian Soldier Caught Extorting Money From Motorists By Superior Officer Cries, Begs For Forgiveness -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
2
Nigerian man recounts his experience with a sincere Okada rider in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
ASUU holds NEC meeting as 4-week strike ends Monday -
News Wire NGR,
14 hours ago
4
Delta police arrest female suspect who allegedly drugged a motorcycle rider and stole his motorcycle -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Chef denied entry into restaurant because of what she wore -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
Another 301 stranded Nigerians arrive from Ukraine -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
7
Obasanjo refutes claim of endorsement of South-East for presidency -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
8
Air Peace Launches Flights To Niamey, Eyes Houston, Mumbai, Others -
The Will,
17 hours ago
9
Farmers laud FG’s ban on direct purchase of farm produce by foreigners -
Peoples Gazette,
20 hours ago
10
Security personnel weeps and begs for forgiveness after his superior caught him collecting bribe from motorists (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
