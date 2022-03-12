Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mental Health Is More Spiritual Than It Is Physical, Rededicate Your Life To God - Actress Genevieve Nnaji Advises
News photo Tori News  - In a post she shared on her Instastories, the actress appealed to people to rededicate their lives to the God they serve and get re-baptized.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

