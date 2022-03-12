Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Singer Portable celebrates new age - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Fast-rising Nigerian singer, rapper and dancer, Portable Omolalomi whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola celebrates his 28th birthday

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

