News at a Glance
Export trade: NPA opens Ikorodu Export Processing Terminal
The Punch
- The Nigerian Ports Authority has flagged off the first non-oil export processing terminal, situated in Ibeshe-Ikorodu, Lagos State.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
NPA flags off Ikorodu export processing terminal
Peoples Gazette:
NPA launches export processing terminal in Ikorodu
News Diary Online:
Export trade: NPA flags-off Ikorodu Export Processing Terminal
The Eagle Online:
NPA flags off first non-oil export processing terminal in Lagos
News Breakers:
Export trade: NPA opens Ikorodu Export Processing Terminal
Business Hilights:
NPA Flags-Off Ikorodu Export Processing Terminal
Within Nigeria:
Export trade: NPA flags-off Ikorodu Export Processing Terminal
Skytrend News:
NPA opens first non-oil export processing terminal in Ikorodu
Maritime First Newspaper:
Economic Diversification: NPA Flags-Off Ikorodu Export Processing Terminal
More Picks
1
Mercy Aigbe lied, she betrayed Adeoti’s first wife –Ex-husband, Lanre Gentry -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
2
FG shuts illegal online banks, freezes business accounts -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
3
Export trade: NPA opens Ikorodu Export Processing Terminal -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
4
VIDEO: “My ‘Assurance’ Song Don Wake Up Again” – Davido Asserts While Clubbing In London -
Bukas Blog,
15 hours ago
5
Anglican Church in Anambra sacks priest for allegedly impregnating help-seeking woman -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Nigerian Soldier Caught Extorting Money From Motorists By Superior Officer Cries, Begs For Forgiveness -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
7
BRT bus driver arrested over the abduction and murder of Bamise Ayanwole remanded in prison custody -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
Ganduje suggests ways to address insecurity in Nigeria -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
9
Fear as Fulani herdsmen send threat message to Benue community asking them to vacate their ancestral homes or face attack -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
Security personnel weeps and begs for forgiveness after his superior caught him collecting bribe from motorists (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
