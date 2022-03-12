Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Captured Russian soldiers fear death by firing squad if they return home from Ukraine
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Captured Russian soldiers.

Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces have said they are afraid of death by firing squad if they are returned home.

 

Speaking at a press conf

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Russian Soldiers Captured By Ukrainian Forces Fear Death By Firing Squad If They Return Home The Trent:
Russian Soldiers Captured By Ukrainian Forces Fear Death By Firing Squad If They Return Home
Russia/Ukraine war: Captured Putin The Street Journal:
Russia/Ukraine war: Captured Putin's troops fear death by firing squad if they return home
Russian Soldiers Captured By Ukrainian Forces Fear Death By Firing Squad If They Return Home News Breakers:
Russian Soldiers Captured By Ukrainian Forces Fear Death By Firing Squad If They Return Home
Ukraine: Captured Russian soldiers fear death by firing squad if they return home Within Nigeria:
Ukraine: Captured Russian soldiers fear death by firing squad if they return home


   More Picks
1 Mercy Aigbe lied, she betrayed Adeoti’s first wife –Ex-husband, Lanre Gentry - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 FG shuts illegal online banks, freezes business accounts - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 Export trade: NPA opens Ikorodu Export Processing Terminal - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 VIDEO: “My ‘Assurance’ Song Don Wake Up Again” – Davido Asserts While Clubbing In London - Bukas Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Anglican Church in Anambra sacks priest for allegedly impregnating help-seeking woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Nigerian man recounts his experience with a sincere Okada rider in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Nigerian Soldier Caught Extorting Money From Motorists By Superior Officer Cries, Begs For Forgiveness - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
8 BRT bus driver arrested over the abduction and murder of Bamise Ayanwole remanded in prison custody - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Ganduje suggests ways to address insecurity in Nigeria - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 Fear as Fulani herdsmen send threat message to Benue community asking them to vacate their ancestral homes or face attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info