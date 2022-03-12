Post News
News at a Glance
Security personnel weeps and begs for forgiveness after his superior caught him collecting bribe from motorists (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A video of a Nigerian Army Special Forces personnel weeping and begging for forgiveness has been shared online.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Bribery: Weeping Soldier Begs For Forgiveness An armed soldier ditched his pride as he went on his knees to beg his superior who caught him soliciting a bribe.
Yaba Left Online:
Army officer weeps and begs for forgiveness after his superior caught him collecting bribe from motorists (video)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Army officer weeps and begs for forgiveness after his superior caught him collecting bribe from motorists (video)
Gist Reel:
Moment army officer weeps; begs for forgiveness after his superior caught him collecting bribe from motorists [Video]
More Picks
1
Mercy Aigbe lied, she betrayed Adeoti’s first wife –Ex-husband, Lanre Gentry -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
2
FG shuts illegal online banks, freezes business accounts -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
3
VIDEO: “My ‘Assurance’ Song Don Wake Up Again” – Davido Asserts While Clubbing In London -
Bukas Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Ekweremadu declares guber intention, says zoning doesn’t exist in Enugu -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
5
Anglican Church in Anambra sacks priest for allegedly impregnating help-seeking woman -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
BRT bus driver arrested over the abduction and murder of Bamise Ayanwole remanded in prison custody -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
Ganduje suggests ways to address insecurity in Nigeria -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
8
How N1.5bn Was Transferred From Ministry Account To Fani-Kayode – EFCC -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
9
Umar Sadiq wins La Liga 2 Player of the Month Award for February -
Pulse Nigeria,
22 hours ago
10
Three Suspected Robbers Burnt For Stealing DJ Equipment In Delta State (Photos) -
Naija Loaded,
23 hours ago
