Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gov. Buni remains party’s Acting National Chairman – APC Chieftain
News photo The News Guru  - Gov. Buni remains party’s Acting National Chairman – APC Chieftain % Politics TheNewsGuru

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Buni remains party’s Acting National Chairman – APC Chieftain The Herald:
Buni remains party’s Acting National Chairman – APC Chieftain
Buni remains party’s Acting National Chairman – APC Chieftain News Diary Online:
Buni remains party’s Acting National Chairman – APC Chieftain
Buni remains APC Pulse Nigeria:
Buni remains APC's Acting National Chairman – Party Chieftain


   More Picks
1 Mercy Aigbe lied, she betrayed Adeoti’s first wife –Ex-husband, Lanre Gentry - The Punch, 18 hours ago
2 FG shuts illegal online banks, freezes business accounts - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 VIDEO: “My ‘Assurance’ Song Don Wake Up Again” – Davido Asserts While Clubbing In London - Bukas Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Ekweremadu declares guber intention, says zoning doesn’t exist in Enugu - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
5 Anglican Church in Anambra sacks priest for allegedly impregnating help-seeking woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 BRT bus driver arrested over the abduction and murder of Bamise Ayanwole remanded in prison custody - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Ganduje suggests ways to address insecurity in Nigeria - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
8 How N1.5bn Was Transferred From Ministry Account To Fani-Kayode – EFCC - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
9 Umar Sadiq wins La Liga 2 Player of the Month Award for February - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
10 Three Suspected Robbers Burnt For Stealing DJ Equipment In Delta State (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info