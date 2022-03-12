Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Air Peace Launches Flights To Niamey, Eyes Houston, Mumbai, Others
The Will
- March 12, (THEWILL) - Air Peace has commenced flight operations into Niamey, the capital of Niger Republic. The inaugural flight was operated on March 11, 2022, with one of the airline’s Embraer 145 jets, from its subsidiary- Air Peace Hopper. The ...
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Air Peace begins flights into Niger Republic from Abuja, Kano
The News Guru:
Air Peace begins direct flights into Niger Republic
PM News:
Air Peace conducts inaugural flight to Niamey - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
Air Peace flies into Niger Republic
News Diary Online:
Air Peace flies into Niger Republic
News Breakers:
Air Peace conducts inaugural flight to Niamey
