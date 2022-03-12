Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

'Around 1,300' Ukrainian Troops Killed Since Russia Invasion: Zelensky
The Street Journal  - “Around 1,300” Ukrainian troops have been killed since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour, the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday as Moscow’s forces closed in on the capital Kyiv. Zelensky made the disclosure at a media ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Nigerian Soldier Caught Extorting Money From Motorists By Superior Officer Cries, Begs For Forgiveness - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
2 Nigerian man recounts his experience with a sincere Okada rider in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 ASUU holds NEC meeting as 4-week strike ends Monday - News Wire NGR, 14 hours ago
4 Delta police arrest female suspect who allegedly drugged a motorcycle rider and stole his motorcycle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Chef denied entry into restaurant because of what she wore - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Another 301 stranded Nigerians arrive from Ukraine - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 Obasanjo refutes claim of endorsement of  South-East for presidency - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Air Peace Launches Flights To Niamey, Eyes Houston, Mumbai, Others - The Will, 17 hours ago
9 Farmers laud FG’s ban on direct purchase of farm produce by foreigners - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
10 Security personnel weeps and begs for forgiveness after his superior caught him collecting bribe from motorists (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
