Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


God has already sorted out our mental health issues, that's why we have hospitals - Daddy Freeze counters Genevieve Nnaji on mental health
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Media personality, Daddy Freeze has countered actress Genevieve Nnaji over her claim of mental health being more spiritual than physical.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Daddy Freeze knocks Genevieve Nnaji for ‘spiritualizing’ mental health Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Daddy Freeze knocks Genevieve Nnaji for ‘spiritualizing’ mental health
Daddy Freeze Tackles Genevieve Nnaji For ‘Spiritualizing’ Mental Health Naija News:
Daddy Freeze Tackles Genevieve Nnaji For ‘Spiritualizing’ Mental Health
“This is why churches are filled with pastors trying to cure madness with prayers” – Daddy Freeze counters Genevieve’s statement about mental health Naija Parrot:
“This is why churches are filled with pastors trying to cure madness with prayers” – Daddy Freeze counters Genevieve’s statement about mental health
Daddy Freeze knocks Genevieve Nnaji for ‘spiritualizing’ mental health Kemi Filani Blog:
Daddy Freeze knocks Genevieve Nnaji for ‘spiritualizing’ mental health


   More Picks
1 Mercy Aigbe lied, she betrayed Adeoti’s first wife –Ex-husband, Lanre Gentry - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 FG shuts illegal online banks, freezes business accounts - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 VIDEO: “My ‘Assurance’ Song Don Wake Up Again” – Davido Asserts While Clubbing In London - Bukas Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Ekweremadu declares guber intention, says zoning doesn’t exist in Enugu - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
5 Anglican Church in Anambra sacks priest for allegedly impregnating help-seeking woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 How N1.5bn Was Transferred From Ministry Account To Fani-Kayode – EFCC - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
7 BRT bus driver arrested over the abduction and murder of Bamise Ayanwole remanded in prison custody - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Ganduje suggests ways to address insecurity in Nigeria - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 Umar Sadiq wins La Liga 2 Player of the Month Award for February - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 Three Suspected Robbers Burnt For Stealing DJ Equipment In Delta State (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info