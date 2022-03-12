Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bauchi govt approves N100m for 2022 National Qur'anic recitation competition
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The sum of N100m has been approved by the Bauchi State Government for the 36th National Qur'anic Recitation Competition to the hosted in Bauchi declaring

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bauchi govt approves N100m for Qu Daily Post:
Bauchi govt approves N100m for Qu'ranic recitation competition
Gov. Mohammed to spend N100 million on Qur Peoples Gazette:
Gov. Mohammed to spend N100 million on Qur'anic recitation competition in Bauchi
Bauchi Govt Approves N100m For Qu’ranic Recitation Competition News Breakers:
Bauchi Govt Approves N100m For Qu’ranic Recitation Competition
Bauchi Govt Approves N100m For Qu’ranic Recitation Competition | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Bauchi Govt Approves N100m For Qu’ranic Recitation Competition | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Bauchi govt approves N100m for Qu’ranic recitation competition Within Nigeria:
Bauchi govt approves N100m for Qu’ranic recitation competition


   More Picks
1 Anglican Church in Anambra sacks priest for allegedly impregnating help-seeking woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Nigerian Soldier Caught Extorting Money From Motorists By Superior Officer Cries, Begs For Forgiveness - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
3 Export trade: NPA opens Ikorodu Export Processing Terminal - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 VIDEO: “My ‘Assurance’ Song Don Wake Up Again” – Davido Asserts While Clubbing In London - Bukas Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Nigerian man recounts his experience with a sincere Okada rider in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 BRT bus driver arrested over the abduction and murder of Bamise Ayanwole remanded in prison custody - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Chef denied entry into restaurant because of what she wore - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Fear as Fulani herdsmen send threat message to Benue community asking them to vacate their ancestral homes or face attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Obasanjo refutes claim of endorsement of  South-East for presidency - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 Air Peace Launches Flights To Niamey, Eyes Houston, Mumbai, Others - The Will, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info