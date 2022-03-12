Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kalu denies involvement in plan to scuttle APC convention, sues for peace
Ripples Nigeria  - The former Abia State Governor, Orji Kalu, on Saturday denied involvement in the efforts to scuttle the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention slated for March 26. The Senate Chief Whip made the clarification in a statement issued in Abuja.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

