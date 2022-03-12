Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


36-year-old Gabriel Boric sworn in as president of Chile
News photo Peoples Gazette  - The new cabinet is comprised of women and youths, including two people who led countrywide protests in 2011 for free, quality education.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

36-Year-Old Gabriel Boric Sworn In As President Of Chile Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
36-Year-Old Gabriel Boric Sworn In As President Of Chile
36-year-old Gabriel Boric sworn in as president of Chile Within Nigeria:
36-year-old Gabriel Boric sworn in as president of Chile
BREAKING!! Chile Swears In 36-Year-Old Gabriel Boric As President Nigeria Breaking News:
BREAKING!! Chile Swears In 36-Year-Old Gabriel Boric As President


   More Picks
1 God has already sorted out our mental health issues, that's why we have hospitals - Daddy Freeze counters Genevieve Nnaji on mental health - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Residents prevent troops from arresting a gun-runner in Plateau - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
3 2023: It is time to enthrone a new Nigeria – Fayemi - News Diary Online, 16 hours ago
4 FG Will Continue To Make Huge Investment In Education – Minister - Independent, 23 hours ago
5 Photos of Nigerian students stranded in Sumi being evacuated to Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Grammy-winning Singer, Toni Braxton, Loses Sister, Traci, To Cancer - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
7 My life is under threat, they said I have seven days: Portable cries out on IG - Legit, 6 hours ago
8 Enugu CP Orders Investigation Into Alleged Battering Of Female Officer - Independent, 16 hours ago
9 APC crisis: Buhari breaks silence, insists convention holds March 26 - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 Bauchi govt approves N100m for 2022 National Qur'anic recitation competition - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info