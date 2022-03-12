Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Hailey Bieber hospitalised for a blood clot in the brain after she started having stroke-like symptoms
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Hailey Bieber was hospitalized on Thursday,  March 10, after suffering stroke-like symptoms.

 

At the hospital, it was discovered that the 25-year-old model suffered a "small

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Justin Bieber The Punch:
Justin Bieber's Wife, Hailey, Hospitalised For Stroke-like Symptoms Hailey, the 25-year-old wife of singer, Justin Bieber, has revealed that she was hospitalised after suffering "stroke-like symptoms" due to developing a "small blood clot" in her brain.
Justin Bieber’s wife suffers stroke-like symptoms after blood clot Ripples Nigeria:
Justin Bieber’s wife suffers stroke-like symptoms after blood clot
Hailey Bieber Hospitalised After Suffering Stroke-like Symptoms News Break:
Hailey Bieber Hospitalised After Suffering Stroke-like Symptoms


   More Picks
1 Nigerian man recounts his experience with a sincere Okada rider in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 ASUU holds NEC meeting as 4-week strike ends Monday - News Wire NGR, 16 hours ago
3 Obasanjo refutes claim of endorsement of  South-East for presidency - The Punch, 18 hours ago
4 Delta police arrest female suspect who allegedly drugged a motorcycle rider and stole his motorcycle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Chef denied entry into restaurant because of what she wore - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Air Peace Launches Flights To Niamey, Eyes Houston, Mumbai, Others - The Will, 18 hours ago
7 Farmers laud FG’s ban on direct purchase of farm produce by foreigners - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
8 War: Don’t take us back to 1917 - Russia's richest businessman tells Putin - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Gunmen attack another funeral in Anambra, kidnap one - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 Filmmakers were paying us N10k despite making millions from our movies – Veteran actor, Fabian Adibe - Correct NG, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info