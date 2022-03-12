Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Osun 2022: I remain PDP candidate, Adeleke insists
The Punch
- Osun 2022: I remain PDP candidate, Adeleke insists
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Osun 2022: I remain PDP’s official guber candidate – Adeleke
Within Nigeria:
Osun 2022: I remain PDP candidate – Adeleke insists
Republican Nigeria:
Why I remain official candidate of PDP in Osun – Adeleke
