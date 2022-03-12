Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Another Batch Of Evacuees From Ukraine Land In Abuja (Photos)
Republican Nigeria  - TheCable reports that another batch of Nigerians evacuated from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion have landed in Abuja. The 300 evacuees arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport on Saturday evening.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Another batch of 301 Nigerians land from Ukraine - P.M. News PM News:
Another batch of 301 Nigerians land from Ukraine - P.M. News
Another batch of 301 Nigerians land from Ukraine News Breakers:
Another batch of 301 Nigerians land from Ukraine
Another Batch Of Evacuees From Ukraine Land In Abuja (Photos) Tori News:
Another Batch Of Evacuees From Ukraine Land In Abuja (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Nigerian man recounts his experience with a sincere Okada rider in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 ASUU holds NEC meeting as 4-week strike ends Monday - News Wire NGR, 16 hours ago
3 Obasanjo refutes claim of endorsement of  South-East for presidency - The Punch, 18 hours ago
4 Delta police arrest female suspect who allegedly drugged a motorcycle rider and stole his motorcycle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Chef denied entry into restaurant because of what she wore - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Air Peace Launches Flights To Niamey, Eyes Houston, Mumbai, Others - The Will, 19 hours ago
7 Farmers laud FG’s ban on direct purchase of farm produce by foreigners - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
8 War: Don’t take us back to 1917 - Russia's richest businessman tells Putin - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Gunmen attack another funeral in Anambra, kidnap one - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 Filmmakers were paying us N10k despite making millions from our movies – Veteran actor, Fabian Adibe - Correct NG, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info