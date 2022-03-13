Post News
Fresh News
Fresh News
News at a Glance
Alleged Murder of Husband: Police rescue woman from being lynched in Anambra
Vanguard News
- The Police in Anambra State at the weekend rescued a Lady who was about to be lynched by an angry mob for allegedly killing her husband...
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Police rescue woman alleged to have killed her husband during sex in Anambra
The Punch:
Police rescue Anambra woman accused of killing husband with s3x from mob attack
Signal:
Police Rescue Anambra Woman Accused of Killing Husband With Sex From Mob Attack
Republican Nigeria:
How Police Rescue Woman From Being Lynched In Anambra
Within Nigeria:
Anambra woman accused of killing husband with “overdose” of sex
News Breakers:
Police rescue Anambra woman accused of killing husband with s3x from mob attack
Tori News:
Alleged Murder Of Husband: How Police Rescue Woman From Being Lynched In Anambra
More Picks
1
My life is under threat, they said I have seven days: Portable cries out on IG -
Legit,
9 hours ago
2
Residents prevent troops from arresting a gun-runner in Plateau -
The Eagle Online,
22 hours ago
3
2023: It is time to enthrone a new Nigeria – Fayemi -
News Diary Online,
19 hours ago
4
NIN-SIM Linkage: SERAP Sues Buhari Over Privacy Breach -
Channels Television,
9 hours ago
5
Female inmate, Okike Chinyere bags best graduating student award from NOUN -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
6
How Man Used Biscuits To Lure And Kidnap Two 4-Year-Old Boys In Lagos -
Republican Nigeria,
9 hours ago
7
Alleged Murder of Husband: Police rescue woman from being lynched in Anambra -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
8
Enugu CP Orders Investigation Into Alleged Battering Of Female Officer -
Independent,
19 hours ago
9
Hailey Bieber hospitalised for a blood clot in the brain after she started having stroke-like symptoms -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Popular GO arrested over alleged possession of drugs -
The Nation,
6 hours ago
