Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ballistic Missiles Fired At Iraq's Arbil 'from East'
News photo The Street Journal  - A dozen ballistic missiles targeted Iraq’s northern city of Arbil, including US facilities, causing damage but no major casualties early on Sunday, security forces in the autonomous Kurdistan region said.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ballistic missiles fired at Iraq’s Arbil ‘from east’ The Guardian:
Ballistic missiles fired at Iraq’s Arbil ‘from east’
The Punch:
'12 Ballistic Missiles' Fired At Arbil, US Consulate -Kurdish Forces ==== "Twelve ballistic missiles" fired from outside Iraq on Sunday targeted the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, Arbil, and the US consulate there, Kurdish security forces said.
Ballistic missiles fired at Iraq’s Arbil ‘from east’ News Breakers:
Ballistic missiles fired at Iraq’s Arbil ‘from east’


   More Picks
1 Residents prevent troops from arresting a gun-runner in Plateau - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
2 2023: It is time to enthrone a new Nigeria – Fayemi - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
3 My life is under threat, they said I have seven days: Portable cries out on IG - Legit, 7 hours ago
4 How Man Used Biscuits To Lure And Kidnap Two 4-Year-Old Boys In Lagos - Republican Nigeria, 8 hours ago
5 NIN-SIM Linkage: SERAP Sues Buhari Over Privacy Breach - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
6 Enugu CP Orders Investigation Into Alleged Battering Of Female Officer - Independent, 17 hours ago
7 Five Killed, Others Injured As Bandits Open Fire On Vehicle In Katsina - Channels Television, 7 hours ago
8 Gowon appeals to Plateau residents to coexist in peace - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
9 Man United vs Spurs: Ronaldo couldn't have scored hat-trick without teammates - Rangnick - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 APC crisis: Buhari breaks silence, insists convention holds March 26 - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info