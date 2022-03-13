Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Five Killed, Others Injured As Bandits Open Fire On Vehicle In Katsina
News photo Channels Television  - At least five passengers were confirmed killed and three others critically injured after bandits armed with sophisticated weapons opened fire on a vehicle passing along Yantumaki – Danmusa road in Katsina State.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

