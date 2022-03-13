Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Another Ukraine Mayor abducted
News photo The Eagle Online  - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba disclosed this Sunday.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Russian troops abduct second Ukraine mayor The Punch:
Russian troops abduct second Ukraine mayor
Second Ukraine Mayor Abducted By Russian Troops The Street Journal:
Second Ukraine Mayor Abducted By Russian Troops
Second Ukraine Mayor Abducted By Russian Troops TV360 Nigeria:
Second Ukraine Mayor Abducted By Russian Troops
Russian troops abduct second Ukraine mayor Within Nigeria:
Russian troops abduct second Ukraine mayor


   More Picks
1 Mining firms owed Nigerian govt N2.76bn in 2020 – NEITI - Ripples Nigeria, 16 hours ago
2 My life is under threat, they said I have seven days: Portable cries out on IG - Legit, 24 hours ago
3 Five Killed, Others Injured As Bandits Open Fire On Vehicle In Katsina - Channels Television, 1 day ago
4 AGF Malami denies exonerating Abba Kyari, explains action - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 FirstBank Rewards Customers With N50m Worth Of Prizes In Verve Card Campaign - The Will, 4 hours ago
6 Irresponsible fool - Writer Ese Walter calls out her ex-husband and Arise News anchor, Benny Ark, for allegedly leaving their kids home alone with a gate man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Governors at war: PDP does not belong to you, Obaseki blasts Wike - Legit, 32 mins ago
8 PDP hits back, says Buhari, APC exemplify arrogance in failure - The Punch, 17 hours ago
9 ‘Power chased me, I ran away’ – Obasanjo recalls how he became president - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 No Guarantees Chelsea Can Complete Season, Says Cech - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info