How Man Used Biscuits To Lure And Kidnap Two 4-Year-Old Boys In Lagos Republican Nigeria - Two young children who have been identified as Wasiu Dauda and Al-Ameen Ibrahim, have been reportedly abducted in the Ijesha area of Lagos. Daily Trust reports that the little boys, both four years old, were discovered missing around 4pm on Friday, two ...



News Credibility Score: 99%