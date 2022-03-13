Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I Have Not Had Any Issue With Buhari Since 2015 – Osinbajo
Channels Television  -   Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a model leader who respects other people’s beliefs, saying he has not had any dispute with him since they took over power in 2015.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osinbajo opens up on having issues with Buhari Daily Post:
Osinbajo opens up on having issues with Buhari
After 7 years together, I Nigerian Tribune:
After 7 years together, I've got no issues with Buhari ― Osinbajo
I Peoples Gazette:
I've never had issues with Buhari since we took power in 2015: Osinbajo
I Have Not Had Any Issue With Buhari Since 2015 – Osinbajo News Breakers:
I Have Not Had Any Issue With Buhari Since 2015 – Osinbajo


   More Picks
1 American journalist Brent Renaud shot dead by Russian soldiers in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 My life is under threat, they said I have seven days: Portable cries out on IG - Legit, 12 hours ago
3 2023: It is time to enthrone a new Nigeria – Fayemi - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
4 Irresponsible fool - Writer Ese Walter calls out her ex-husband and Arise News anchor, Benny Ark, for allegedly leaving their kids home alone with a gate man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 NIN-SIM Linkage: SERAP Sues Buhari Over Privacy Breach - Channels Television, 12 hours ago
6 Five Killed, Others Injured As Bandits Open Fire On Vehicle In Katsina - Channels Television, 12 hours ago
7 How Man Used Biscuits To Lure And Kidnap Two 4-Year-Old Boys In Lagos - Republican Nigeria, 12 hours ago
8 Enugu CP Orders Investigation Into Alleged Battering Of Female Officer - Independent, 22 hours ago
9 Man, pregnant wife and child reportedly poisoned to death by married side chic - Gist Reel, 14 hours ago
10 Naomi Osaka loses to Kudermetova in Indian Wells - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info