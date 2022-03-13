Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nobody Can Diminish Achievements of Saraki-Led Senate, Group replies BMO
Daily Trust  - The Saraki Support Group (SSG) has dismissed the allegation of the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) that the tenure of former Senate President Bukola Saraki was a disaster.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I Have What It Takes To Lead Nigeria – Saraki Channels Television:
I Have What It Takes To Lead Nigeria – Saraki
Nobody can diminish achievements of Saraki-led 8th Senate Vanguard News:
Nobody can diminish achievements of Saraki-led 8th Senate
I Have What It Takes To Lead Nigeria - Saraki Channels Television:
I Have What It Takes To Lead Nigeria - Saraki


   More Picks
1 American journalist Brent Renaud shot dead by Russian soldiers in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 My life is under threat, they said I have seven days: Portable cries out on IG - Legit, 16 hours ago
3 Irresponsible fool - Writer Ese Walter calls out her ex-husband and Arise News anchor, Benny Ark, for allegedly leaving their kids home alone with a gate man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 How Man Used Biscuits To Lure And Kidnap Two 4-Year-Old Boys In Lagos - Republican Nigeria, 17 hours ago
5 IWD: African envoys pledge commitment to women empowerment - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 Man, pregnant wife and child reportedly poisoned to death by married side chic - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
7 Naomi Osaka loses to Kudermetova in Indian Wells - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 Marital issues should be sorted at home, not on social media— Etinosa Idemudia - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 "If they don't give you transport fare, don't leave your house" Blessing Okoro advices women - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 24-year-old groom-to-be dies after allegedly drinking sniper in Delta - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info