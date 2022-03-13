Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Maharaj ji advocates 60 years imprisonment for fake news promoters
News photo Daily Post  - The founder of One Family, Satguru Maharaj ji, has advocated 60 years imprisonment without an option of fine for promoters of fake news. Maharaj ji said that anyone found guilty of spreading fake news in Nigeria should be jailed for 60 years.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

