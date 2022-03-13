Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man raises alarm after baby was dumped in front of his house (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Twitter user has raised alarm after a baby was dumped in front of his house in the Abule Egba area of Lagos.

 

Josh Euronaire said the baby must have been dumped at midnight and he fo

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

