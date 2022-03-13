American journalist Brent Renaud shot dead by Russian soldiers in Ukraine







Brent Renaud, 51, was killed in the town of Irpin near Kyiv, while another journalist also injured Linda Ikeji Blog - An American journalist has reportedly been shot dead by Russian soldiers in Ukraine.Brent Renaud, 51, was killed in the town of Irpin near Kyiv, while another journalist also injured



News Credibility Score: 99%