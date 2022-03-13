Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘Power chased me, I ran away’ – Obasanjo recalls how he became president
News photo Daily Post  - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed how he ran from power until he eventually became president. Obasanjo pledged his allegiance to Africa and Nigeria, adding that their sterling values made him a Pan-Africanist and Nigerian to the core.

17 hours ago
