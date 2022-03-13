Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP hits back, says Buhari, APC exemplify arrogance in failure
News photo The Punch  - The Peoples Democratic Party has described the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) led All Progressives Congress regime as a perfect example of arrogance in failure.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

You exhibit arrogance in failure, PDP replies Buhari, APC Nigerian Tribune:
You exhibit arrogance in failure, PDP replies Buhari, APC
Buhari, APC Perfect Examples Of Arrogance In Failure -PDP The Will:
Buhari, APC Perfect Examples Of Arrogance In Failure -PDP
PDP hits back at Buhari: PM News:
PDP hits back at Buhari: 'Your administration most corrupt, rudderless' - P.M. News
PDP hits back, says Buhari, APC exemplify arrogance in failure The Eagle Online:
PDP hits back, says Buhari, APC exemplify arrogance in failure
Buhari, APC Perfect Examples of Arrogance in Failure – PDP Politics Nigeria:
Buhari, APC Perfect Examples of Arrogance in Failure – PDP
Buhari Administration Is A Certified Failure – PDP Fires President, APC Naija News:
Buhari Administration Is A Certified Failure – PDP Fires President, APC


   More Picks
1 Female inmate, Okike Chinyere bags best graduating student award from NOUN - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
2 My life is under threat, they said I have seven days: Portable cries out on IG - Legit, 19 hours ago
3 NIN-SIM Linkage: SERAP Sues Buhari Over Privacy Breach - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
4 AGF Malami denies exonerating Abba Kyari, explains action - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Mining firms owed Nigerian govt N2.76bn in 2020 – NEITI - Ripples Nigeria, 11 hours ago
6 Irresponsible fool - Writer Ese Walter calls out her ex-husband and Arise News anchor, Benny Ark, for allegedly leaving their kids home alone with a gate man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 I’m Proud Of You, Iyabo Ojo Shower Praises On Daughter Priscilla As She Turns 21 - Fresh Reporters, 24 hours ago
8 How Man Used Biscuits To Lure And Kidnap Two 4-Year-Old Boys In Lagos - Republican Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 IWD: African envoys pledge commitment to women empowerment - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 PDP hits back, says Buhari, APC exemplify arrogance in failure - The Punch, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info