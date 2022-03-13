Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ukraine: Russia Asks China for Military Assistance
News photo Newsmakers  - Financial Times/ Russia has asked China for military ​equipment to ​support its invasion of Ukraine, ​sparking concern in ​the White House that Beijing ​may undermine western efforts to help Ukrainian forces defend their country.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

