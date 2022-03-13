Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC youth groups pass vote of confidence on Gov Buni
Daily Trust  - A coalition of All Progressive Congress youth groups has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Mai Buni of Yobe State “over his role as leader of the party.” The vote of confidence was passed by the convener of the group, Mallam Bashar ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC youths pass vote of confidence on Gov Buni Peoples Gazette:
APC youths pass vote of confidence on Gov Buni
APC youth groups pass vote of confidence on Gov. Buni Prompt News:
APC youth groups pass vote of confidence on Gov. Buni
APC youth groups pass vote of confidence on Gov Buni Pulse Nigeria:
APC youth groups pass vote of confidence on Gov Buni


   More Picks
1 American journalist Brent Renaud shot dead by Russian soldiers in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 My life is under threat, they said I have seven days: Portable cries out on IG - Legit, 12 hours ago
3 2023: It is time to enthrone a new Nigeria – Fayemi - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
4 Irresponsible fool - Writer Ese Walter calls out her ex-husband and Arise News anchor, Benny Ark, for allegedly leaving their kids home alone with a gate man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 NIN-SIM Linkage: SERAP Sues Buhari Over Privacy Breach - Channels Television, 12 hours ago
6 Five Killed, Others Injured As Bandits Open Fire On Vehicle In Katsina - Channels Television, 12 hours ago
7 How Man Used Biscuits To Lure And Kidnap Two 4-Year-Old Boys In Lagos - Republican Nigeria, 12 hours ago
8 Enugu CP Orders Investigation Into Alleged Battering Of Female Officer - Independent, 22 hours ago
9 Man, pregnant wife and child reportedly poisoned to death by married side chic - Gist Reel, 14 hours ago
10 Naomi Osaka loses to Kudermetova in Indian Wells - The Punch, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info