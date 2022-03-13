Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Northern Youths Urge Buhari to Support Jonathan for President
This Day  - The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to support former President Goodluck Jonathan’s re-election as Nigeria’s president come 2023.The NYCN President, Isa Abubakar, made the appeal Saturday night while ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Northern Youths Lobby Buhari For Jonathan’s Return Leadership:
2023: Northern Youths Lobby Buhari For Jonathan’s Return
Northern Youths Ask Buhari To Back Jonathan For Presidency Information Nigeria:
Northern Youths Ask Buhari To Back Jonathan For Presidency
Back Jonathan for 2023 presidency now – Northern group begs Buhari Top Naija:
Back Jonathan for 2023 presidency now – Northern group begs Buhari
Northern Youths Ask Buhari To Back Jonathan For Presidency News Breakers:
Northern Youths Ask Buhari To Back Jonathan For Presidency
Northern Youths Ask Buhari To Support Goodluck Jonathan For Presidency In 2023 Kanyi Daily:
Northern Youths Ask Buhari To Support Goodluck Jonathan For Presidency In 2023


   More Picks
1 Mining firms owed Nigerian govt N2.76bn in 2020 – NEITI - Ripples Nigeria, 14 hours ago
2 My life is under threat, they said I have seven days: Portable cries out on IG - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 Five Killed, Others Injured As Bandits Open Fire On Vehicle In Katsina - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
4 AGF Malami denies exonerating Abba Kyari, explains action - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 NIN-SIM Linkage: SERAP Sues Buhari Over Privacy Breach - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
6 FirstBank Rewards Customers With N50m Worth Of Prizes In Verve Card Campaign - The Will, 3 hours ago
7 Irresponsible fool - Writer Ese Walter calls out her ex-husband and Arise News anchor, Benny Ark, for allegedly leaving their kids home alone with a gate man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 PDP hits back, says Buhari, APC exemplify arrogance in failure - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 No Guarantees Chelsea Can Complete Season, Says Cech - The Street Journal, 18 hours ago
10 I Didn’t Exonerate Kyari, I Only Asked For Further Probe – Malami - The Street Journal, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info