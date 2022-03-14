Post News
News at a Glance
I am in bed with your wife: Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson texts Kanye West - P.M. News
PM News
- Pete Davidson, boyfriend of Kim Kardashian makes Kanye West flushed with anger and jealousy, when he told him what he never wanted to hear.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
I'm in bed with Kim Kardashian: Pete Davidson tells Kanye West in leaked texts
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
“I Am In Bed With Your Wife”- Kim’s Boyfriend, Pete Davidson Writes To Kanye West
News Breakers:
I am in bed with your wife: Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson texts Kanye West
Naija News:
I Am In Bed With Your Wife - Pete Davidson Tells Kanye West (Screenshot)
Edujandon:
I'm in bed with your wife! - Pete Davidson Defends Kim Kardashian in Alleged Text Exchange With Kanye West (See leaked chat)
More Picks
1
American journalist Brent Renaud shot dead by Russian soldiers in Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Mining firms owed Nigerian govt N2.76bn in 2020 – NEITI -
Ripples Nigeria,
20 hours ago
3
‘I was a board member’ – Buhari celebrates WAEC at 70 -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
4
Abba Kyari: I asked for further probe, not exoneration - Malami | herald.ng -
The Herald,
8 hours ago
5
FirstBank Rewards Customers With N50m Worth Of Prizes In Verve Card Campaign -
The Will,
9 hours ago
6
War: There'll be absolute consequences - US warns China as Russia asks for assistance -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
7
How Presidency Plan To End Fuel Scarcity Permanently -
Leadership,
21 hours ago
8
He needs help: Nigerians agree with journalist who says Portable needs to be in a rehabilitation centre -
Legit,
2 hours ago
9
Don't use your hands to turn your caring husband into a monster - Fashion designer Yomi Casual advices wives who claim to be ''boss lady'' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
ASUU Confirms Extension Of Strike By 8-Weeks, Gives FG Fresh Conditions To Meet Demands -
Independent,
4 hours ago
