Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We won’t make gunpoint negotiations with ASUU, says FG
News photo The Punch  - THE Federal Ministry of Education has said it will not enter into agreements with the Academic Staff Union of Universities under duress.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We Won’t Make Gunpoint Negotiations With ASUU, Says FG Signal:
We Won’t Make Gunpoint Negotiations With ASUU, Says FG
We Won’t Make Gunpoint Negotiations With ASUU, Says FG Information Nigeria:
We Won’t Make Gunpoint Negotiations With ASUU, Says FG
FG: We will not make gunpoint negotiations with ASUU Within Nigeria:
FG: We will not make gunpoint negotiations with ASUU
We won’t make gunpoint negotiations with ASUU, says FG News Breakers:
We won’t make gunpoint negotiations with ASUU, says FG


   More Picks
1 Mining firms owed Nigerian govt N2.76bn in 2020 – NEITI - Ripples Nigeria, 14 hours ago
2 My life is under threat, they said I have seven days: Portable cries out on IG - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 Five Killed, Others Injured As Bandits Open Fire On Vehicle In Katsina - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
4 AGF Malami denies exonerating Abba Kyari, explains action - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 NIN-SIM Linkage: SERAP Sues Buhari Over Privacy Breach - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
6 FirstBank Rewards Customers With N50m Worth Of Prizes In Verve Card Campaign - The Will, 3 hours ago
7 Irresponsible fool - Writer Ese Walter calls out her ex-husband and Arise News anchor, Benny Ark, for allegedly leaving their kids home alone with a gate man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 PDP hits back, says Buhari, APC exemplify arrogance in failure - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 No Guarantees Chelsea Can Complete Season, Says Cech - The Street Journal, 18 hours ago
10 I Didn’t Exonerate Kyari, I Only Asked For Further Probe – Malami - The Street Journal, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info