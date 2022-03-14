Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"The comments I made about Korra Obidi being a chronic cheat are inaccurate, she only cheated in the beginning of the relationship.
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Justin Dean has taken to Instagram to clear the air about his marriage to Korra Obidi and his kids' paternity.

 

The doctor, who shares two kids with dancer Korra Obidi, had said he

10 hours ago
