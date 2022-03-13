Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


War: Russia will attack NATO soon - Zelensky warns, to meet Putin
Daily Post  - Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that it is only a matter of time before Russia attacks NATO nations.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Zelensky Warns NATO As Russia Strikes Near Polish Border
War: Russia Will Attack NATO Soon – Zelensky Warns Information Nigeria:
War: Russia Will Attack NATO Soon – Zelensky Warns
Zelensky Warns NATO As Russia Strikes Near Polish Border TV360 Nigeria:
Zelensky Warns NATO As Russia Strikes Near Polish Border
Zelensky Warns NATO As Russia Strikes Near Polish Border News Breakers:
Zelensky Warns NATO As Russia Strikes Near Polish Border
War: Russia Will Attack NATO Soon – Zelensky Warns Tori News:
War: Russia Will Attack NATO Soon – Zelensky Warns


   More Picks
1 American journalist Brent Renaud shot dead by Russian soldiers in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Mining firms owed Nigerian govt N2.76bn in 2020 – NEITI - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
3 ‘I was a board member’ – Buhari celebrates WAEC at 70 - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Abba Kyari: I asked for further probe, not exoneration - Malami | herald.ng - The Herald, 8 hours ago
5 FirstBank Rewards Customers With N50m Worth Of Prizes In Verve Card Campaign - The Will, 9 hours ago
6 War: There'll be absolute consequences - US warns China as Russia asks for assistance - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 How Presidency Plan To End Fuel Scarcity Permanently - Leadership, 21 hours ago
8 He needs help: Nigerians agree with journalist who says Portable needs to be in a rehabilitation centre - Legit, 2 hours ago
9 Don't use your hands to turn your caring husband into a monster - Fashion designer Yomi Casual advices wives who claim to be ''boss lady'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 ASUU Confirms Extension Of Strike By 8-Weeks, Gives FG Fresh Conditions To Meet Demands - Independent, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info