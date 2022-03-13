Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I Have Not Had Any Issue With Buhari Since 2015 – Osinbajo
Signal  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a model leader who respects other people’s beliefs, saying he..

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

