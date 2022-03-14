Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Abba Kyari: I asked for further probe, not exoneration - Malami | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN said he requested further probe with a view to cover the field in investigation in order to arrive at informed decision on embattled ‘super cop’, Abba Kyari.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

1 Female inmate, Okike Chinyere bags best graduating student award from NOUN - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Mining firms owed Nigerian govt N2.76bn in 2020 – NEITI - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
3 Abba Kyari: I asked for further probe, not exoneration - Malami | herald.ng - The Herald, 5 hours ago
4 FirstBank Rewards Customers With N50m Worth Of Prizes In Verve Card Campaign - The Will, 6 hours ago
5 "The comments I made about Korra Obidi being a chronic cheat are inaccurate, she only cheated in the beginning of the relationship. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 How Presidency Plan To End Fuel Scarcity Permanently - Leadership, 18 hours ago
7 AGF Malami denies exonerating Abba Kyari, explains action - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 NSCDC arrests 19 suspects in possession of illegally refined fuel - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
9 CAN to Christians: With new electoral act, votes will count... - The Cable, 15 hours ago
10 Though I'm A Pastor, Buhari Is A Devout Muslim, We've Not Had Issues In Seven Years —Osinbajo - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
