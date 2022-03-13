Osinbajo reportedly informs President Buhari of his intention to run for President in 2023







DailyTrust reports that the VP told the president of his Linda Ikeji Blog - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reportedly informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to run for President in 2023.DailyTrust reports that the VP told the president of his



News Credibility Score: 99%