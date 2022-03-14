Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria vs Ghana: Eguavoen speaks on Super Eagles’ starting XI to face Black Stars
News photo Daily Post  - Super Eagles interim technical adviser, Augustine Eguavoen has said that his team doesn’t need distractions ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana later this month.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria vs Ghana: Eguavoen speaks on Super Eagles’ starting XI to face Black Stars My Celebrity & I:
Nigeria vs Ghana: Eguavoen speaks on Super Eagles’ starting XI to face Black Stars
Nigeria vs Ghana: Eguavoen speaks on Super Eagles’ starting XI to face Black Stars Nigerian Eye:
Nigeria vs Ghana: Eguavoen speaks on Super Eagles’ starting XI to face Black Stars
Eguavoen Hints At Throwing Lookman, Bassey Into Super Eagles Starting XI Against Ghana The Street Journal:
Eguavoen Hints At Throwing Lookman, Bassey Into Super Eagles Starting XI Against Ghana
Nigeria vs Ghana: Eguavoen speaks on Super Eagles’ starting XI to face Black Stars Within Nigeria:
Nigeria vs Ghana: Eguavoen speaks on Super Eagles’ starting XI to face Black Stars


   More Picks
1 Female inmate, Okike Chinyere bags best graduating student award from NOUN - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Mining firms owed Nigerian govt N2.76bn in 2020 – NEITI - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
3 Abba Kyari: I asked for further probe, not exoneration - Malami | herald.ng - The Herald, 5 hours ago
4 FirstBank Rewards Customers With N50m Worth Of Prizes In Verve Card Campaign - The Will, 6 hours ago
5 "The comments I made about Korra Obidi being a chronic cheat are inaccurate, she only cheated in the beginning of the relationship. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 How Presidency Plan To End Fuel Scarcity Permanently - Leadership, 18 hours ago
7 AGF Malami denies exonerating Abba Kyari, explains action - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 NSCDC arrests 19 suspects in possession of illegally refined fuel - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
9 CAN to Christians: With new electoral act, votes will count... - The Cable, 15 hours ago
10 Though I'm A Pastor, Buhari Is A Devout Muslim, We've Not Had Issues In Seven Years —Osinbajo - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info