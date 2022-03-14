Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
ASUU may embark on fresh two-month warning strike
Daily Trust
- There are indications that members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) may have concluded arrangements to extend their warning strike by two months.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
ASUU Extends Warning Strike For 2 Months
The Nation:
ASUU extends strike for ‘two months’
The Sun:
ASUU extends strike to 2 months
Ripples Nigeria:
ASUU extends strike by another two months
The News Guru:
ASUU extends warning strike for 2 months
PM News:
ASUU strike to continue for another two months - P.M. News
News Breakers:
ASUU Extends Warning Strike By 2 Months
Talk Glitz:
ASUU Extends Warning Strike For Another Two Months
More Picks
1
American journalist Brent Renaud shot dead by Russian soldiers in Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Mining firms owed Nigerian govt N2.76bn in 2020 – NEITI -
Ripples Nigeria,
20 hours ago
3
‘I was a board member’ – Buhari celebrates WAEC at 70 -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
4
Abba Kyari: I asked for further probe, not exoneration - Malami | herald.ng -
The Herald,
8 hours ago
5
FirstBank Rewards Customers With N50m Worth Of Prizes In Verve Card Campaign -
The Will,
9 hours ago
6
War: There'll be absolute consequences - US warns China as Russia asks for assistance -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
7
How Presidency Plan To End Fuel Scarcity Permanently -
Leadership,
21 hours ago
8
He needs help: Nigerians agree with journalist who says Portable needs to be in a rehabilitation centre -
Legit,
2 hours ago
9
Don't use your hands to turn your caring husband into a monster - Fashion designer Yomi Casual advices wives who claim to be ''boss lady'' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
ASUU Confirms Extension Of Strike By 8-Weeks, Gives FG Fresh Conditions To Meet Demands -
Independent,
4 hours ago
