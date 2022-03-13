Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


New convert steals video cameras, accessories from church after receiving 'salvation'
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Police has launched manhunt for one David Wanyonyi Simiyu, who allegedly stole two video cameras and their accessories from a church in Nairobi, Kenya. 

 

It was gathered

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

New Convert Steals Video Cameras, Accessories From Church After Receiving ‘Salvation’ Information Nigeria:
New Convert Steals Video Cameras, Accessories From Church After Receiving ‘Salvation’
New Convert Steals Video Cameras, Accessories From Church After Receiving ‘Salvation’ News Breakers:
New Convert Steals Video Cameras, Accessories From Church After Receiving ‘Salvation’
New Convert Steals Video Cameras, Accessories From Church After Receiving ‘Salvation’ Republican Nigeria:
New Convert Steals Video Cameras, Accessories From Church After Receiving ‘Salvation’
New Convert Steals Video Cameras, Accessories From Church After Receiving Tori News:
New Convert Steals Video Cameras, Accessories From Church After Receiving 'Salvation'


   More Picks
1 American journalist Brent Renaud shot dead by Russian soldiers in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Mining firms owed Nigerian govt N2.76bn in 2020 – NEITI - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
3 Abba Kyari: I asked for further probe, not exoneration - Malami | herald.ng - The Herald, 6 hours ago
4 FirstBank Rewards Customers With N50m Worth Of Prizes In Verve Card Campaign - The Will, 7 hours ago
5 Don't use your hands to turn your caring husband into a monster - Fashion designer Yomi Casual advices wives who claim to be ''boss lady'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 "The comments I made about Korra Obidi being a chronic cheat are inaccurate, she only cheated in the beginning of the relationship. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 How Presidency Plan To End Fuel Scarcity Permanently - Leadership, 20 hours ago
8 AGF Malami denies exonerating Abba Kyari, explains action - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 NSCDC arrests 19 suspects in possession of illegally refined fuel - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 CAN to Christians: With new electoral act, votes will count... - The Cable, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info