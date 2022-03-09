Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pregnant woman pictured on stretcher dies with her babay after Ukraine hospital bombing by Russia
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A pregnant woman whose image went viral after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces attacked a Ukrainian hospital has died along with her baby, medics say.

 

On 9 March 2022,

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ukraine: Pregnant woman, baby die after Russian attack on maternity hospital The Punch:
Ukraine: Pregnant woman, baby die after Russian attack on maternity hospital
Pregnant Woman, Baby Die After Russia Bombs Maternity Ward In Mariupol Independent:
Pregnant Woman, Baby Die After Russia Bombs Maternity Ward In Mariupol
Pregnant Woman Pictured On Stretcher Dies With Her Baby After Ukraine Hospital Bombing By Russia Republican Nigeria:
Pregnant Woman Pictured On Stretcher Dies With Her Baby After Ukraine Hospital Bombing By Russia
Pregnant woman pictured on stretcher dies with her baby after Ukraine hospital bombing by Russia Within Nigeria:
Pregnant woman pictured on stretcher dies with her baby after Ukraine hospital bombing by Russia
Ukraine: Pregnant woman, baby die after Russian attack on maternity hospital News Breakers:
Ukraine: Pregnant woman, baby die after Russian attack on maternity hospital
Pregnant Woman Pictured On Stretcher Dies With Her Baby After Ukraine Hospital Bombing By Russia Tori News:
Pregnant Woman Pictured On Stretcher Dies With Her Baby After Ukraine Hospital Bombing By Russia


   More Picks
1 American journalist Brent Renaud shot dead by Russian soldiers in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Mining firms owed Nigerian govt N2.76bn in 2020 – NEITI - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
3 Abba Kyari: I asked for further probe, not exoneration - Malami | herald.ng - The Herald, 6 hours ago
4 FirstBank Rewards Customers With N50m Worth Of Prizes In Verve Card Campaign - The Will, 7 hours ago
5 Don't use your hands to turn your caring husband into a monster - Fashion designer Yomi Casual advices wives who claim to be ''boss lady'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 "The comments I made about Korra Obidi being a chronic cheat are inaccurate, she only cheated in the beginning of the relationship. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 How Presidency Plan To End Fuel Scarcity Permanently - Leadership, 20 hours ago
8 AGF Malami denies exonerating Abba Kyari, explains action - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 NSCDC arrests 19 suspects in possession of illegally refined fuel - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 CAN to Christians: With new electoral act, votes will count... - The Cable, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info