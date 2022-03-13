Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Don't confuse living a soft life for being an escort - Nigerian businessman, Jowizaza's alleged ex-girlfriend,
Gist Punch  - Sophia Egbueje says after photos of his alleged new girlfriend went viralRich Nigerian businessman, Jowizaza's alleged ex-girlfriend, Sophia Egbueje has reacted to being described as the "highest-paid escort in Nigeria" after photos of his alleged new ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“Don’t confuse living a soft life for being an escort” – Billionaire, Jowizaza’s alleged ex-girlfriend, Sophia Egbueje says after being tagged ‘the highest paid escort in Nigeria’ Yaba Left Online:
“Don’t confuse living a soft life for being an escort” – Billionaire, Jowizaza’s alleged ex-girlfriend, Sophia Egbueje says after being tagged ‘the highest paid escort in Nigeria’
“Don’t confuse living a soft life for being an escort” – Billionaire, Jowizaza’s alleged ex-girlfriend, Sophia Egbueje says after being tagged ‘the highest paid escort in Nigeria’ Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Don’t confuse living a soft life for being an escort” – Billionaire, Jowizaza’s alleged ex-girlfriend, Sophia Egbueje says after being tagged ‘the highest paid escort in Nigeria’
“Don’t confuse living a soft life for being an escort” – Billionaire, Jowizaza’s alleged ex-girlfriend, Sophia Egbueje says after being tagged ‘the highest paid escort in Nigeria’ Naija Parrot:
“Don’t confuse living a soft life for being an escort” – Billionaire, Jowizaza’s alleged ex-girlfriend, Sophia Egbueje says after being tagged ‘the highest paid escort in Nigeria’
Jowizaza’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Sophia Egbueje Reacts To Being Labelled The ‘Highest-Paid Escort In Nigeria’ Gist Lovers:
Jowizaza’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Sophia Egbueje Reacts To Being Labelled The ‘Highest-Paid Escort In Nigeria’


   More Picks
1 Female inmate, Okike Chinyere bags best graduating student award from NOUN - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Mining firms owed Nigerian govt N2.76bn in 2020 – NEITI - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
3 Abba Kyari: I asked for further probe, not exoneration - Malami | herald.ng - The Herald, 5 hours ago
4 FirstBank Rewards Customers With N50m Worth Of Prizes In Verve Card Campaign - The Will, 6 hours ago
5 "The comments I made about Korra Obidi being a chronic cheat are inaccurate, she only cheated in the beginning of the relationship. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 How Presidency Plan To End Fuel Scarcity Permanently - Leadership, 18 hours ago
7 AGF Malami denies exonerating Abba Kyari, explains action - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 NSCDC arrests 19 suspects in possession of illegally refined fuel - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
9 CAN to Christians: With new electoral act, votes will count... - The Cable, 15 hours ago
10 Though I'm A Pastor, Buhari Is A Devout Muslim, We've Not Had Issues In Seven Years —Osinbajo - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info