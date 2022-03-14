Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NEITI report: Reps committee invites NNPC, NDDC, others for investigation
News photo News Verge  - The House of Representatives ad-hoc Committee on the recovery of outstanding debts owned the Federal Government by Oil and Gas companies in Nigeria, has invited the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and many others for investigation.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

N2.6m debt: Reps invite NNPC, NDDC, others for investigation The Punch:
N2.6m debt: Reps invite NNPC, NDDC, others for investigation
NEITI report: Reps committee invites NNPC, NDDC, others for investigation The Guardian:
NEITI report: Reps committee invites NNPC, NDDC, others for investigation
NEITI report: Reps committee invites NNPC, NDDC, others for investigation The News Guru:
NEITI report: Reps committee invites NNPC, NDDC, others for investigation
NEITI Report: Reps Committee Invites NNPC, NDDC, Others For Investigation The Street Journal:
NEITI Report: Reps Committee Invites NNPC, NDDC, Others For Investigation
NEITI report: Reps committee invites NNPC, NDDC, others for investigation National Accord:
NEITI report: Reps committee invites NNPC, NDDC, others for investigation
NEITI report: Reps committee invites NNPC, NDDC, others for investigation News Diary Online:
NEITI report: Reps committee invites NNPC, NDDC, others for investigation
NEITI report: Reps committee invites NNPC, NDDC, others for investigation News Breakers:
NEITI report: Reps committee invites NNPC, NDDC, others for investigation
NEITI Report: Reps Committee Invites NNPC, Others For Investigation The New Diplomat:
NEITI Report: Reps Committee Invites NNPC, Others For Investigation


   More Picks
1 American journalist Brent Renaud shot dead by Russian soldiers in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Mining firms owed Nigerian govt N2.76bn in 2020 – NEITI - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
3 ‘I was a board member’ – Buhari celebrates WAEC at 70 - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Abba Kyari: I asked for further probe, not exoneration - Malami | herald.ng - The Herald, 8 hours ago
5 FirstBank Rewards Customers With N50m Worth Of Prizes In Verve Card Campaign - The Will, 9 hours ago
6 War: There'll be absolute consequences - US warns China as Russia asks for assistance - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 How Presidency Plan To End Fuel Scarcity Permanently - Leadership, 21 hours ago
8 He needs help: Nigerians agree with journalist who says Portable needs to be in a rehabilitation centre - Legit, 2 hours ago
9 Don't use your hands to turn your caring husband into a monster - Fashion designer Yomi Casual advices wives who claim to be ''boss lady'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 ASUU Confirms Extension Of Strike By 8-Weeks, Gives FG Fresh Conditions To Meet Demands - Independent, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info