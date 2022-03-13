Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“He’s innocent, he didn’t kidnap my baby” – Mother exonerates dispatch rider reportedly caught with a baby in his delivery box (video)
Naija Parrot  - The dispatch rider who was publicly humiliated after being suspected of kidnapping and concealing a baby in his courier box has been found not guilty.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

Mother exonerates dispatch rider caught with a baby in his delivery box News Breakers:
Mother exonerates dispatch rider caught with a baby in his delivery box
Lagos Dispatch Rider Caught With Child Inside His Delivery Box Is Innocent Kanyi Daily:
Lagos Dispatch Rider Caught With Child Inside His Delivery Box Is Innocent
Mother exonerates dispatch rider after claims he was caught with her baby in his delivery box (video) Within Nigeria:
Mother exonerates dispatch rider after claims he was caught with her baby in his delivery box (video)
He Tori News:
He's Innocent - Mother Exonerates Dispatch Rider Caught With Baby In His Delivery Box (Video)


   More Picks
1 Female inmate, Okike Chinyere bags best graduating student award from NOUN - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Mining firms owed Nigerian govt N2.76bn in 2020 – NEITI - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
3 Abba Kyari: I asked for further probe, not exoneration - Malami | herald.ng - The Herald, 5 hours ago
4 FirstBank Rewards Customers With N50m Worth Of Prizes In Verve Card Campaign - The Will, 6 hours ago
5 "The comments I made about Korra Obidi being a chronic cheat are inaccurate, she only cheated in the beginning of the relationship. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 How Presidency Plan To End Fuel Scarcity Permanently - Leadership, 18 hours ago
7 AGF Malami denies exonerating Abba Kyari, explains action - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 NSCDC arrests 19 suspects in possession of illegally refined fuel - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
9 CAN to Christians: With new electoral act, votes will count... - The Cable, 15 hours ago
10 Though I'm A Pastor, Buhari Is A Devout Muslim, We've Not Had Issues In Seven Years —Osinbajo - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info