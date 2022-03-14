Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NGE Mourns Emmanuel Yawe
News Probe  - The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed shock, sadness and a deep sense of loss over the death of one of its dedicated members and veteran journalist, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe, who died in his sleep last Thursday, March 10, 2022.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

