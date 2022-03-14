Court Orders ARIK AIR To Pay Captain Ratovic Miroslav $126,500 Within 30 Days The Nigeria Lawyer - Hon. Justice Edith Agbakoba of the National Industrial Court, Abuja Judicial Division has declared the purported terminations of Captain Ratovic Miroslav’s employment from Arik Air Ltd on 31st March 2017 as wrongful and in breach of the parties’ ...



News Credibility Score: 99%