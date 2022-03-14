Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Shell Plc has been stopped from selling its Nigerian offshore assets; here's why
Pulse Nigeria
- Shell Plc has been stopped from selling its Nigerian offshore assets; here's why
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Oil spills: Court stops Shell from selling assets in Nigeria
Financial Post:
Shell stopped from selling Nigerian assets until $2 bln appeal decided
The Capital:
Oil Spills: Court Stops Shell From Selling Assets In Nigeria
Global Upfront:
Court Stops Shell From Selling Nigerian Assets Until Determination Of $1.9 Billion Appeal
Skytrend News:
Oil spills: Court stops Shell from selling assets in Nigeria
More Picks
1
Abba Kyari: I asked for further probe, not exoneration - Malami | herald.ng -
The Herald,
23 hours ago
2
FirstBank Rewards Customers With N50m Worth Of Prizes In Verve Card Campaign -
The Will,
1 day ago
3
ASUU Confirms Extension Of Strike By 8-Weeks, Gives FG Fresh Conditions To Meet Demands -
Independent,
19 hours ago
4
People who refuse to apologize for hurting others - Korra Obidi's estranged husband lists one of the red flags to look out for in friendship, marriage and business -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
UK Govt Tells Chelsea Fans: Stop Chanting Abramovich's Name -
The Street Journal,
15 hours ago
6
Minister holds emergency meeting with stakeholders over erratic power supply -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
NEITI report: Reps committee invites NNPC, NDDC, others for investigation -
News Verge,
22 hours ago
8
Don't use your hands to turn your caring husband into a monster - Fashion designer Yomi Casual advices wives who claim to be ''boss lady'' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
PDP is not your personal property, Edo cannot be procured – Obaseki tells Wike Governor Godwin Obaseki has said that the recent personal attacks by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, against his deputy, Philip Shaibu, are unfortunate and totally -
Core TV News,
18 hours ago
10
Over 500 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists Graduate From Rehabilitation Camp In Gombe, Sent Back To Home Communities -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
