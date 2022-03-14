Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Shell Plc has been stopped from selling its Nigerian offshore assets; here's why
17 hours ago
Oil spills: Court stops Shell from selling assets in Nigeria
Shell stopped from selling Nigerian assets until $2 bln appeal decided
Oil Spills: Court Stops Shell From Selling Assets In Nigeria
Court Stops Shell From Selling Nigerian Assets Until Determination Of $1.9 Billion Appeal
Oil spills: Court stops Shell from selling assets in Nigeria


1 Abba Kyari: I asked for further probe, not exoneration - Malami | herald.ng - The Herald, 23 hours ago
2 FirstBank Rewards Customers With N50m Worth Of Prizes In Verve Card Campaign - The Will, 1 day ago
3 ASUU Confirms Extension Of Strike By 8-Weeks, Gives FG Fresh Conditions To Meet Demands - Independent, 19 hours ago
4 People who refuse to apologize for hurting others - Korra Obidi's estranged husband lists one of the red flags to look out for in friendship, marriage and business - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 UK Govt Tells Chelsea Fans: Stop Chanting Abramovich's Name - The Street Journal, 15 hours ago
6 Minister holds emergency meeting with stakeholders over erratic power supply - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 NEITI report: Reps committee invites NNPC, NDDC, others for investigation - News Verge, 22 hours ago
8 Don't use your hands to turn your caring husband into a monster - Fashion designer Yomi Casual advices wives who claim to be ''boss lady'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 PDP is not your personal property, Edo cannot be procured – Obaseki tells Wike Governor Godwin Obaseki has said that the recent personal attacks by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, against his deputy, Philip Shaibu, are unfortunate and totally - Core TV News, 18 hours ago
10 Over 500 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists Graduate From Rehabilitation Camp In Gombe, Sent Back To Home Communities - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
