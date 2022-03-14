Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Students Association, NANS Demands Justice For Polytechnic Student Shot By Policeman In Oyo
Sahara Reporters  - Nigerian Students Association, NANS Demands Justice For Polytechnic Student Shot By Policeman In Oyo

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NANS kicks as policeman shoots undergraduate in Ibadan The Punch:
NANS kicks as policeman shoots undergraduate in Ibadan
Daily Post:
NANS seeks investigation over shooting of Poly student by policeman in Ibadan
Nigerian Eye:
NANS seeks investigation over shooting of Poly student by policeman in Ibadan
Top Naija:
NANS demands justice as reckless policeman shoots student in Eruwa
Society Gazette Nigeria:
NANS Protests Shooting Of Eruwa Poly Student By Policeman
Naija News:
Trouble As Policeman Shoots Undergraduate In Ibadan
Affairs TV:
NANS seeks investigation over shooting of Poly student by policeman in Ibadan


   More Picks
1 Diesel is the new luxury: Paul Okoye cries out, says he spends heavily to power his generator at home - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Strike: IGP orders adjustment of police pay to tally with new salary structure - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
3 Actress Chioma Toplis remanded in Abia correctional center over ?malicious? Facebook post against Abia chief - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Umahi's Sack: APC warns PDP to stop pressurizing INEC over certificate of return - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Sack: David Umahi withdraws original stay of execution motion - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Power Outage: We’ve Restored National Grid But Never Expected Some Of The Challenges – Minister - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
7 ISWAP attacks Borno community, abduct health worker, cart away fuel, food items - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 How `bishop’ drugged, defiled two underage girls – Sanusi - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 NDLEA attack: Police recover arms, charms, others from attackers - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
10 Malami makes further clarifications on DCP Abba Kyari - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info