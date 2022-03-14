NABTEB releases results, says 29,915 obtain 5 credits in Maths, English language Daily Trust - The National Business and Technical Examinations Board, (NABTEB), has disclosed that 29,915 of the 38,639 candidates who sat for the 2021 May/June NBC/NTC examinations scored five credits and above, including Mathematics and English Language. The ...



News Credibility Score: 99%